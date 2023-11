Over 700 turkey dinners were handed out at the First Baptist Church Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Mike Manganiello, a member of Holy Mother of Sorrow Parish, Dupont, checks on a few of the 60 turkeys that were prepared for Thanksgiving dinner giveaways including the First Baptist Church, Pittston.

Members of Holy Mother of Sorrow’s Parish, Dupont, prepare Thanksgiving dinner meals at the parish kitchen with parish priest the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid looking on.

Shown left to right: Paige Nastawa, Jordyn Simson, Jamie Monahan, and James Tabone are busy cutting a packaging pie to accompany turkey dinners to be given away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

PITTSTON – The First Baptist Church resumed the annual Turkey Dinner Giveaway by providing over 700 dinners, since shutting down due to the pandemic.

Food was prepared at Holy Mother of Sorrows Parish kitchen, Dupont.

Rev. James Breese serves as Pastor and Ben Tielle was this year’s dinner chairman.