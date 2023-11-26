Home News Friendly Sons mark anniversary of Kennedy assassination News Friendly Sons mark anniversary of Kennedy assassination November 25, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Friendly Son of St. Patrick, Pittston, paid tribute to the late President John F. Kennedy in marking the 60th anniversary of his death on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the JFK statue located at the corner of Water St. and Kennedy Blvd. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Some members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Pittston, stand in honor of the late President John F. Kennedy marking the 60th anniversary of his assassination on Nov. 22. Left to right: Joe Long, Jim McFarland, Jim Rooney, Keith Gilligan, John Gilligan, Mike McFarland, Kevin O’Brien Jr., Errol O’Brien, Sean Rooney, Matt Meade, Joe Strubeck, Jarred Jordan, Shawn Brogan, Kevin O’Brien, and PJ Melvin. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Friend Sons of St. Patrick member Errol O’Brien lays a wreath at the base of the President John F. Kennedy statue, Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON – The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, paid homage to the late President John F. Kennedy by laying a wreath at the JFK statue at the corner of Water St. and Kennedy Blvd. to mark the 60th anniversary of his assassination. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Friendly Sons donate to GP Santa Squad First Baptist Church hosts Thanksgiving diner giveaway Turkey Bowl benefits Greater Pittston Santa Squad View Comments