Friend Sons of St. Patrick member Errol O’Brien lays a wreath at the base of the President John F. Kennedy statue, Pittston.

Some members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Pittston, stand in honor of the late President John F. Kennedy marking the 60th anniversary of his assassination on Nov. 22. Left to right: Joe Long, Jim McFarland, Jim Rooney, Keith Gilligan, John Gilligan, Mike McFarland, Kevin O’Brien Jr., Errol O’Brien, Sean Rooney, Matt Meade, Joe Strubeck, Jarred Jordan, Shawn Brogan, Kevin O’Brien, and PJ Melvin.

PITTSTON – The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, paid homage to the late President John F. Kennedy by laying a wreath at the JFK statue at the corner of Water St. and Kennedy Blvd. to mark the 60th anniversary of his assassination.