On her 102nd birthday, Friday, Nov. 24, Sue Harper, front, stands for a photo with Laura Gray, Wesley Village caretaker, back left, Sara Aboulhosn, center, and Alice Comegys, right.

Sue Harper, who turned 102 on Friday, Nov. 24, sits next to two representatives from Visiting Angels, Living Assistance Services reps, Alice Comegys, left, and Sara Aboulhosn, right.

PITTSTON – Not too many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but for Sue Harper, that was two-years ago and she hasn’t looked back since.

Celebrating her 102nd birthday, this past Friday, Nov. 24, at Wesley Village campus, a place where her and her husband Harry lived for many years until his passing in 2018 at the age of 97.

When asked how Sue lived to be great age, she replied she never drank and the key to living a long life is, “Don’t die young.”

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Sue was honored at a party of 50 including her four children, along with family and invited guests at the campus.

Related Video

Prior to living at Wesley Village, the Harpers lived at St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for 15 years. In their previous life, they were poultry farmers at New Jersey prior to retirement.

While in New Jersey, the Harpers built a campground called Pine Cone Campground at their farm.

When asked what birthday was more exciting to celebrate, her 100th or 102nd, she said, “This one.”

“I feel good, I’m healthy, and I don’t have any problems,” Sue said. “I don’t really see a doctor except for a check up.”

Sue said she’s not sure how long she will live, but said, “I’ll let you know when the time comes.”