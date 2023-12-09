Home News WA Kiwanis Club holds breakfast with Santa News WA Kiwanis Club holds breakfast with Santa December 9, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Some of the many children attending Breakfast with Santa had a chance to do crafts and color. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Four-year-old Sarah Hardiman got to color after breakfast during Breakfast with Santa. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The McCloskey children, left to right: Eain (2), Ethan (9), Evan (6), get ready to take a photo with Santa at the annual Wyoming Area Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa held at the Wyoming Area cafeteria on Sunday, Dec. 3. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Having a bit of fun during Breakfast with Santa is, Michela Welby, left, and Gwen Johns, both 12-years-old. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wynter Mecca, age 7, digs in to her breakfast at the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa at the Wyoming Area cafeteria. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER – The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club held the annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center cafeteria. In addition to breakfast, children were able to do arts and crafts and sit with Santa. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sen. Flynn, county Manager Romilda Crocamo seek state attorney general investigation over drop box elimination Luzerne County Election Board chair and county manager issue dueling Wednesday drop box statements Mail ballot drop box opinions dominate public comment at Tuesday’s county council meeting View Comments