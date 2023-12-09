Wynter Mecca, age 7, digs in to her breakfast at the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa at the Wyoming Area cafeteria.

Having a bit of fun during Breakfast with Santa is, Michela Welby, left, and Gwen Johns, both 12-years-old.

The McCloskey children, left to right: Eain (2), Ethan (9), Evan (6), get ready to take a photo with Santa at the annual Wyoming Area Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa held at the Wyoming Area cafeteria on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Four-year-old Sarah Hardiman got to color after breakfast during Breakfast with Santa.

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club held the annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center cafeteria.

In addition to breakfast, children were able to do arts and crafts and sit with Santa.