Runner Paul Shaffer dressed as one of Santa’s elves as he prepares to run a 5K on the horse race track sponsored by Mohegan Pennsylvania. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

David Parfrey, Mohegan Pennsylvania VP Marketing, back row, fourth from left, stands for the casino photographer with participants of the 5K run to benefit the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) got a substantial boost from Mohegan Pennsylvania on Dec. 2 when they received a check of $10,000 to help with operating costs and future toy purchases. Left to right: Bobby Breymeier, GPSS; Anthony Marranca GPSS founder/president; David Parfrey, Mohegan Pennsylvania vice president of Marketing; Atty. Greg Skibitsky, GPSS. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch