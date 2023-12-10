PENSACOLA, Fla. — Airman Nathan Novakowski, a native of Wyoming, is serving at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School.

Novakowski graduated from Wyoming Area High School in 2023.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Wyoming.

“Some hometown lessons that I have kept with me throughout my journey include hard work, dedication and the importance of family,” said Novakowski. “My high school baseball coach, Robert Lemoncelli, would say, ‘As long as two feet hit the ground in the morning, it’s a good day.’”

Novakowski joined the Navy four months ago.

“I believed that joining the Navy would give me purpose and meaning to my life,” said Novakowski.

Aviation Rescue Swimmer School provides initial aviation water survival training and CPR qualification to all preflight student naval aviators and student naval flight officers, student flight surgeons, naval aircrew candidates, student aviators from other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and international student aviators. Aviation rescue swimmers serve in treacherous conditions to complete life-saving missions like evacuating families during a storm, rescuing a crew off of a ship in the Pacific Coast or saving mountain climbers.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aircraft. Our nation and our Navy are stronger because of their service, according to Navy officials.

“Having a cadre of students who are eager to learn and extremely hardworking, ensures we offer the best and brightest to naval aviation and the Aviation Rescue Swimmer community,” said Capt. Brad Arthur, commanding officer, Naval Aviation Schools Command.

Serving in the Navy means Novakowski is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national security by keeping the oceans and seas safe,” said Novakowski.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Novakowski has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“At this stage in my life, I’m proud to wake up every single day and continue moving forward,” said Novakowski. “Not everyone can do this, so I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve.”

As Novakowski and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to be part of something bigger than myself,” said Novakowski.

Novakowski is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank my mom and dad, Paul and Dina, and my uncle Kevin,” added Novakowski. “I appreciate my parents for being with me every step of the way and always being there when I need them. I’d like to thank my uncle Kevin, who was also in the Navy, for understanding what it’s like and helping me with the challenges we face in the military.”