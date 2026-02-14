Home News Jenkins Twp. Lions hold award installations News Jenkins Twp. Lions hold award installations February 13, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Trish Curley received a sponsorship award from Lee Sikora, Lion’s District 14 Governor. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Stanley Rovinski received a Certificate of Appreciation from District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Lions District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora presents Virginia Linskey with a Roar Award. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Lions District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora, center, presented certificates to Mary Jo Shillabeer, left, and Marylyn Querci, right, at the Jenkins Twp. Lions meeting. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Stanley Rovinski, left, received a sponsorship certificate for sponsoring John Stuchkus, right, who received a certificate of membership with Lions District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ JENKINS TWP. — The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club had an awards night along with installing two new Lions on Tuesday evening at Tony’s Pizza. Special guest was Lee Sikora, Lions District 14 governor. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WAC Builders Club sponsors service project Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce plans Mid-Winter Breakfast Greater Pittston YMCA Spin-A-Thon scheduled View Comments