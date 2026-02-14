Stanley Rovinski, left, received a sponsorship certificate for sponsoring John Stuchkus, right, who received a certificate of membership with Lions District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora.

Lions District 14 Gov. Lee Sikora, center, presented certificates to Mary Jo Shillabeer, left, and Marylyn Querci, right, at the Jenkins Twp. Lions meeting.

JENKINS TWP. — The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club had an awards night along with installing two new Lions on Tuesday evening at Tony’s Pizza. Special guest was Lee Sikora, Lions District 14 governor.