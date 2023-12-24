Home News Jenkins Twp. holds Christmas party News Jenkins Twp. holds Christmas party December 23, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Seven-year-old Jaxson Chapman, all decked out in his Christmas attire, has a chat with Santa at the Jenkins Township Firehall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mom Angela Dunn, left, and her children Alexis, back center, Haylee (15), left, and Boe (7), front center, look over Christmas presents lined along the wall of the Jenkins Township Firehall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived to several dozen children at the Jenkins Township Firehall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Santa Claus arrived in style aboard a Jenkins Township fire truck to the township’s firehall on Saturday, Dec. 16, ahead of Christmas Day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Lane children pass on their Christmas wish list to Santa and Mrs. Claus while mom Jessica looks on. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ JENKINS TWP. – Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style at the Jenkins Township Firehall on Saturday, Dec. 16. Family and friends were treated to pizza, goodies, and beverages. Bicycles and toys were given away by Jenkins Township. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County will have two mail ballot drop boxes, not four Luzerne County Council votes on American Rescue cut, rejects election worker protection proposal View Comments