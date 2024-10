Local pageant Queens made an appearance at Dupont Borough Municipal Bldg. as well as aiding Santa and Mrs. Claus. Queens, left to right: Miss NEPA Cara Mia Hogan, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Teen Arianna Spurlin, Miss Wilkes-Barre Scranton Victoria Vespico. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Cayla Wesolowski, 4, left, and Lylah Thomas (7), have a bit of fun coloring before Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Dupont Borough Municipal Bldg. on Saturday, Dec. 16. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Dupont Mayor Elaine Lello, along with borough councilman Bob Price, count down from 10 to turning on the borough Christmas tree lights. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch