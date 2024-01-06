Stanley Rovinski was sworn in for another council term at Jenkins Township on Jan. 2 by District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz. Absent for the swear in was Tom Orth. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

