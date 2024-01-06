District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, left, swears in Pittston Township officials during the reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Left to right: Judge Kokura Kravitz, James Marotto, supervisor, Jud Spencer, zoning officer, Deborah Taroli, supervisor.

Pittston Township police officers Ruddy Navarro, right, and Arnulfo Rivera, center, were both elevated to sergeant at Pittston Township’s reorganizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Township canine Zeus looks on with District Magistrate Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz congratulates the Navarro and Rivera.

