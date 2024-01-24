PITTSTON – It looks like the 2023 Christmas campaign for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) was a complete success and in so, setting new collection and distribution records. This is the sixth year in a row for record-setting numbers.

According to the founder of GPSS, Anthony Marranca, the squad donated 10,720 toys to over 1,532 children.

“We just completed our sixth year and we had growth in both donations and kids we were able to help,” Marranca said. “As long as we have the financial resources, manpower, and the generosity of the people of Greater Pittston, we’ll do as much as we can.”

Marranca lauded this volunteers and board members for getting things done each and every year.

“The team that we put together from our board to officers to our volunteers, it’s a lot of work but we’ve become a well oiled machine,” Marranca added. “The last six weeks before Christmas is crazy but everyone knows what they have to do to get to the finish line.”

Over the last six year, not much has become a surprise to the team because of the experiences they’ve gained.

“Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without the kindness of Angels fulfilling Wish Lists, financial donors that contribute to help with expenses such as the GPSS purchasing toys and operating expenses,” Marranca stated. “Over the last six years, the people of Greater Pittston answer the call in helping families in need during the holidays.”

Marranca said the GPSS has a few Save the Date events coming up for 2024.

“We will have our Christmas in July on July 13 at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. (SBC) and our golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course,” Marranca said. “The event at SBC is a lot of fun and there is plenty of food and entertainment for all to enjoy. The golf tourney will have many of the item giveaways like last year. We gave away few TVs, raffle baskets, cash prizes, and a great meal.”

Marranca said while the GPSS is taking a well-rested break, look for the Save the Date events in the future months to come.

“I personally would like to thank the sponsors and all the donors for making the GPSS a huge success and no doubt we are making a difference and putting smiles on children all over Greater Pittston at Christmas time,” Marranca concluded.