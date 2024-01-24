PITTSTON TWP. — State Rep. Jim Haddock on Tuesday announced that $484,000 in state grants have been awarded for four projects in the 118th Legislative District.

“This funding is important because it will be used to improve outdoor recreation opportunities for residents, young and old alike,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “I would like to thank the CFA and Sen. Marty Flynn for supporting their approval.”

Haddock said the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grants for the following:

• City of Pittston: $150,000 for the Pittston City BMX Park.

• Dalton Borough: $125,000 for the Dalton Streamside Park Revitalization Project.

• Pittston Township: $105,000 for the Tony Attardo Memorial Park Rehabilitation Project Phase II.

• Taylor Borough: $104,000 for a pedestrian access project.

Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program projects involve development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation. Grants can be awarded for up to $250,000 for any project. A 15% match of the total project cost is required.

Haddock’s 118th Legislative District covers 19 municipalities in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

