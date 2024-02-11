PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA (GP YMCA), will, once again, be holding the Spin-a-Thon to benefit the scholarships program at the YMCA.

“Proceeds from the event will provide scholarships to families in need within our Early Learning Center’s Toddler Program,” Jeremy Popiel, GP YMCA director, said. “Your participation is not only a commitment to fitness, but it also contributes to the well-being of your community.”

According to Popiel, Spin-a-Thon 45-minute class times with instructors are: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Candy); 10 a.m. (Erica – CycleYard); 11 a.m. (Michaelene – MFIT); noon (Jenna – AnthraCycle); 1 p.m. (Lou “Bikes” Ciampi).

You can drop off your pre-registration payment of $25 per class at the front desk or register online. Spaces are limited and will be available at the time of registration.

Related Video

As a bonus, pre-registration includes a limited edition 2024 Spin-a-Thon t-shirt. Deadline for t-shirt order is Feb. 26.

Sponsorships are available. Bronze – $150 (your name on the t-shirt); Silver – $250 (small logo on t-shirt, spin room display); Gold – $500 (standard logo on t-shirt, spin room display, social media recognition); Platinum – $1,000 (large logo on t-shirt, spin room display, social media recognition, website recognition)

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Jeremy Popiel at 570-931-3700 or email at Jeremy.Popiel@wvymca.org.