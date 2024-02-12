Ashley Matthews, owner of Simply Lush Portrait Boutique, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at her new location at 212 S. Main St., Pittston, next to Edward Jones at the corner of E. Frothingham St. Shown in the photo, left to rigth: Therese Roughsedge, Pittston Office of Community Development, grant specialist, Kristen Walters, Pittston administrative assistant, Shannon Bonacci, Office of Community Development, deputy director, Robert Good, Mark Matthews, Ashley Matthews, Dawn Good, Mary Kroptavich, Pittston Main Street manager, Brandi Bartush, Gr. Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

PITTSTON – Simply Lush Portrait Boutique, one of the latest businesses to open on Main Street, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Owner/photographer Ashley Matthews did the honor of cutting the ribbon with the help of her husband Mark, mother Dawn Good, grandfather Robert Good, along with representatives from the City of Pittston.

Simply Lush specializes in the fine art of boudoir photos done at the studio. In addition, Matthews also does portrait work.

The studio is located at 212 S. Main St., next to Edward Jones financial services, where Matthews offers full service hair and makeup styling prior to the shoot.

She teaches clients the art of head-to-toe posing making for a more comfortable experience for her customers.

Upon completions of a three-to-five-hour photo session, clients will be able to see their photos within 60 minutes from shooting via a slide show to ensure the client’s approval of photos to be processed.

Matthews has a vast background in photography starting with her education in getting a degree in Photography and a minor in Psychology and Art Therapy.

“What I do now with boudoir is kind of all an encompassing, full-circle with it,” Matthews said. “It’s very empowering experience for women that I offer.”

Matthews has been doing boudoir photo work for nearly 10 years and portraits since 2005.

As stated, all sessions are done in-house but Matthews is not opposed to traveling to do a shoot.

After having a few studios, with the latest on in Plains Township, she settled at Pittston because of the growth in the city.

“As I was driving through Main Street, Pittston, and I was thinking about building my own studio, a garage studio and when I drove past this location, I inquired about the space,” Matthews said, of the space with a large garage door frontage. “It was vacant for a while due to the pandemic, so it’s just been sitting her waiting for me.”

Matthews said getting comfortable and would like to get more involved with City of Pittston events.

In the meantime, Matthews is due with her first child on April 1, saying she will cut back until July of 2024.

For further information or interest in booking a photo session by appointment only at Simply Lush Boutique, reach out the Ashley at 570-500-5874, email at hello@simplylushphoto.com or visit her website at www.simplylushphoto.com.