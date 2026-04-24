The Borough of Duryea announced a series of special events celebrating its 125th Anniversary, marking 125 years since the borough’s founding in 1901. The milestone celebration will take place beginning May 28, 2026, honoring Duryea’s rich history, strong community spirit, and enduring legacy.

The anniversary festivities will officially kick off on Thursday, May 28, 2026, with an opening ceremony followed by an ecumenical service and community social. The exact time for this event will be announced at a later date.

Celebrations will continue on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with a 125th Anniversary Parade stepping off at 3:00 p.m. The parade will be followed by a community picnic at the Germania Hose Company from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering residents and visitors an opportunity to come together for food, fellowship, and fun.

“As we mark 125 years since Duryea became a borough, we celebrate the people who built this community from the days of Marcy Township to the thriving town we know today,” said Mayor Trina Moss. “This anniversary is not only a time to honor our history, but to recognize the pride, resilience, and neighborly spirit that continue to define Duryea as we look toward the future together.

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Commemorative 125th Anniversary merchandise is also available for purchase online at

https://kustomgraffiti.com/duryea125shop, offering residents a way to proudly support and remember the celebration.

For additional information or questions about the anniversary events, residents are encouraged to contact the Duryea Borough Office at 570-655-2829, ext. 24.