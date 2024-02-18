Bryce Davis and Matthew Cox. Missing from photo is Matthew Welkey.

Holy Rosary School recently held its National History Day Competition. Students in grade six created and presented projects encompassing The National History Day (NHD) theme for 2024 “Turning Points in History.”

Winners of the in-house competition will compete at the Regional Contest which will be held in March at the University of Scranton.

National History Day exhibit winners were: Maurita Kostiak, Ella Riscolli, and Chenxi Lin, first place, 19th Amendment; Quinn Kimmel and Sophia Matys, second place, female superheroes.

Individual exhibit winners were: Braylin Scheland, first place, Ben Franklin; Emily White, second place, Loving vs. Virginia; Troy Papercavich, third place, space innovations.

Victoria Ferentino, Cam Sciandra and Farrah Talarico finished in first place in group performance for a presentation on the Rosa Parks trial.Bryce Davis, Matthew Cox and Matthew Welky placed third with a presentation on Jackie Robinson.