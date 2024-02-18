The morning Pre-K Nursery School class with dental professionals, pictured from left to right, Noah Powers, Paul Moxen, Matthew Langdon, Penelope Galante-Bicking, Nicholas Shemo, Jacob DeSanto, William Burke, Dr. Mallory Burke, Molly Price, Harper Quinn, Dr. Francis Mecadon, Ms. Caroline Patchoski, Mackenzie Robbins, Thomas Frankowski, Levon Mattei, Owen Duliba, Scarlett Smith, Nicholas Marsh. Absent from photo is Teagan Davis, Trey Hornlein, Kingsley Mecadon, Violet Miller, Silas Rosa, and Mason Wolfe.

Students attending Nursery School and Day Care classes at the Cookie Corner Childcare Center in West Wyoming learned about good dental health practices in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month. A number of programs were led by Dr. Mallory Burke of the Troynacki Dental Group in Hanover; Dr. Francis Mecadon and Ms. Caroline Patchoski, EFDA of Keystone Dental in Scranton; and manager Ms. Darcie Schaffer and dental assistant Miss Richya Stith of Volunteers in Medicine, Wilkes Barre.

The children listened as the professionals read and discussed ways to care for their teeth. They were delighted to be given the opportunity to practice the proper way to brush and play a game where they decided which foods and drinks are good for their teeth.

Each child was given a dental supply bag to take home.