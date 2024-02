Holy Rosary School recently held its in house Scripp’s Spelling Bee for students in grades 4 through 8. Sophia Matys received first place and Arianna Roughsedge received second place. Matys will move on to compete in the Scripp’s Regional Competition. Pictured are, from left: Mrs. Yvonne Gordon, School Resources, Learning Support and Spelling Bee Coordinator; Matys; Roughsedge; and Principal Melissa Skutack.