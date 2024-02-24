The students of Ninarose Lewko Studio performed at the Mozart Club Annual President’s Day Student Recital. It was held at St. Monica’s Church Hall in Wyoming. Mrs. Lewko is a member of the Sr. Mozart Club and her studio is Federated through the National and State Federation of Music Clubs. Pictured are: First row, from left: Rosa Khalife-McCracken (club president), Leah Chorey, Kara Weidow, Lilly Krumov, Elena Menendez, Francesca Priore. Second row: Olivia Capitano, Taylor Lucas, Kristen Lucas, Allie Wall, Aniyah Sanders, Ninarose Lewko (instructor) and Kyle Christian.