Lois McHugh, of Hughestown, has been chose the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women's Network 2024 Distinguished Woman of the Year. She will be honored at the Women's Club St. Patrick's Day Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Fox Hill Country Club.

PITTSTON – Lois McHugh, a strong believer in community volunteerism, has been chosen the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) Women’s Network’s 2024 Distinguished Woman of the Year.

McHugh will be honored at the Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club, on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m.

The award is given each year to a woman who has left a lasting impact on the Greater Pittston Community. The organization recognizes the contribution women make to communities, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private sector services.

“I was overwhelmed; I was surprised,” McHugh said, on being notified of the honor. “I did not expect it, not at all, but I’m very happy.”

McHugh exemplifies the qualities addressed by the Women’s Network with her service and dedication to Greater Pittston Meals on Wheels where she’s been volunteering since 1991.

“We owe a lot of respect for those who kind of put their head down and do what they are passionate about and do what they need to do and do it well,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president said. “These people do what they do and make an impact without even realizing they are making an impact. That’s what we look for in our Distinguished Women and that’s why we chose Lois.”

A native and resident of Hughestown, McHugh has been working in the public sector for many years after graduating from Wilkes College, did a stint in the banking industry and then many years working for a few law firms.

“My first experience with Meals on Wheels was in 1991; my neighbor Jessie Martin, was one of the original founders and served as treasurer, she her wrist and couldn’t write checks, so I would help her write checks,” McHugh recalled on her initiation to Meals on Wheels. “In 1995, she (Jessie) got ill and could not do it and I just went down and introduced myself to the board of Meals on Wheels and told them I would help them until they figured things out until you know where you are going and I’ve been there ever since.”

Over the years, McHugh has been secretary/treasurer, vice president, president, coordinator of volunteers, and finally board member where she sits currently.

McHugh said she’s seen Meals on Wheels grow tremendously since 1991 when they served 30 people to 98 a day currently.

She added with the advance of a modern commercial kitchen, warehouse, food prep area, and the addition of Dante LaFratte serving quality restaurant-type meals.

“Dante said he won’t serve anything at Meals on Wheels that he won’t serve to his own mother,” McHugh added.

At this time, McHugh said there are approximately 15 to 20 drivers servicing those 98 people in need.

Meals are delivered on Mondays with two meals and Wednesday with three meals.

“We haven’t raised our rates of $5 a day and with that you get a hot meal, sandwich, desert, fruit and a snack,” McHugh said. “We don’t look for financial proof of need for a meal just based on need and honesty.”

McHugh’s volunteerism doesn’t stop with Meals on Wheels.

“In 2021, I got the AMVETS Silver Bayonet Award, the highest award given to a civilian for what I do for AMVETS and the community and Meals,” McHugh said. “I’m also as the treasurer at the Holy Mother of Sorrows, Dupont, I’m also a lecture, I was a delegate to the National Diocesan Senate for the Polish National Catholic Church, we do a First Responder Dinner, and I’m involved in a mat ministry where we make mats out of plastic bags and cut them and crochet them into mats for the homeless.”

McHugh enjoys spending as much of her time with her daughter April (Frank) Azaravich, VA, and her three children and son David McHugh, Hughestown.

As for McHugh, she has no interest in slowing down at the age of 71.

“I’m in this for the long haul,” McHugh said on her time at Meals on Wheels. “But in my spare time I like to crochet and I like to read, walk and travel.”