This stilt walker, all dressed in green, walked gingerly along the parade route in rainy conditions.

The 100-year-old Cino Paci Band made an appearance in the 2024 Pittston St. Patrick Parade down Main St. on Saturday.

Members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Greater Pittston, walk past their home on Main St. during the St. Patrick’s Parade.

The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum band has been a staple of the Pittston St. Patrick Parade for many years.

PITTSTON– The city’s downtown was painted green on Saturday as people gathered for the 11th Annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade despite gloomy skies and rainy weather.

Proceeding each year down Main Street, the Pittston parade has drawn over 160,000 people to revel in St. Paddy’s Day cheer since its inception. For many, it’s a tradition that even the worst of weather won’t keep them from attending.

Such is the case for Plymouth native Tara Robbins, who eagerly awaited the parade to start while decked out in green.

“This is a tradition for me — I come every year. Rain or shine, I’m here,” she said.

While plenty knew just what to expect from the celebrations, others attended the parade for the very first time.

“We actually had no clue this was a thing until I heard about it while eating dinner here in Pittston,” said Dastina Wallace, who recently moved to Dallas with her two children, nine-year-old Blake Wallace and 10-year-old Taylor Wallace.

Saturday’s celebrations proved to be a fun day out for the family — and a way to get more involved with their new community. “We’re always looking for stuff to do with the kids and we don’t usually celebrate the holiday, but we were free. If the weather holds up, I think it will be fun to come back each year and see the community and who’s out here,” Wallace said.

The Wallace’s weren’t the only ones who joined in on the festivities for the first time this year. For Pittston resident Christina Perry, Saint Patrick’s Day is usually just another day.

“My grandmother is big on celebrating — it’s her thing. She makes a big corned beef and cabbage dinner. For me, I work in retail, so I’m usually working and don’t get to celebrate, but we’ll see how today goes and we might make this a tradition,” Perry said.

As the parade traveled through the shamrock-lined streets and the sound of bagpipes filled the air, parade-goers flocked in and out of the businesses down Main Street — many of which joined in on the day’s celebrations.

Community Bank, N.A., in the heart of downtown, made sure each parade attendee was equipped with as many green beads and shamrock cookies as their hearts desired. For Branch Manager John Peterson, it’s what being a part of the Pittston community is all about.

“We’re here to support the community. We’re located right in the middle of it all, so everyone’s walking by, and it’s nice to see the city come to life like this,” Peterson said.