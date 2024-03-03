❮
WEST PITTSTON – West Pittston Scout Troop 302 elevated three Scouts to Eagle Scouts upon completing all requirements for the award.
Joseph Breck Jr., Drew Dixon and Daniel Feeney Jr. were pinned during a ceremony dinner with family and friends looking on.
Breck is the son of Joe and Tracie Breck, Dixon is the son of Hubert and Lisa Dixon and Feeney is the son of Dan and Susan Feeney.
Comments were made by Pat Messina, Troop scoutmaster; Tom Supey, charter organization rep, Troop 302;
and special guest, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.
Cub Scouts were also awarded at the ceremony conducted by Cub Pack 302 Cubmaster Rosalie Messina.