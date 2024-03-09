PITTSTON – The annual Pittston Memorial Library’s Jean Yates Award Dinner will honor Mary Kroptavich and Samuel Dino “Danny” Argo on Friday, Apr. 12, at Fox Hill Country Club. The awards dinner wraps up National Libraries Week.

Kroptavich, who will receive the Jean Yates Award for extraordinary library service, is the City of Pittston’s Main Street Manager, Downtown Pittston Partnership executive director, Art e Fekts Gallery director, and owner/photographer for MPK Photography.

Argo, six-time and current Pittston City councilman and well-known entertainer, will receive the Lombardo Family Community Service Award, a new award for 2024 sponsored by city Mayor Michael Lombardo along with his family in honor of their late parents Dr. Joseph and Mary Lombardo.

“We are looking to this event back to being a major sponsorship and fundraising event (for the library), Lombardo said. “We are looking to bringing this dinner back as a yearly dinner.”

Lombardo sits on the Pittston Memorial Library board of directors.

“Our long range strategic plan, now that we’ve grown the physical structure of the library to the point where we want it, we have a great board in place and a new librarian and currently, our numbers are through the roof,” Lombardo added.

According to Jenna Strzelecki, City of Pittston official, the library staff is in tuned with currently trends to keep the youth programs fresh and up to date.

Lombardo said in the next 18 months the library will have upgrades with the front roof, HVAC system, and re-doing the front lobby as well as painting.

According to Lombardo, the library building is owned by the City of Pittston.

“The library is the city’s jewels and we will continue to grow it,” Lombardo added.

Tickets for the Yates Dinner are $125 per person and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Further information on tickets or sponsorships; contact Jenna Strzelecki at 570-909-8556.

Yates dinner ticket purchases must be made no later than March 20, 2024.

The Pittston Memorial Library board consists of Mary Kroptavich, president; Mayor Michael Lombardo, vice president; Lisa Joyce, secretary; Art Bobbouine, treasurer; Mary Pat Scarantino, Lois Ostrowski, and Brian Johnson.