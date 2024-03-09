The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club welcomed Chief Michael Turner of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department to their regular meeting.

Turner spoke of the process of regionalizing the police of five towns into one professionally run department covering West Wyoming, Wyoming, Exeter, West Pittston and Exeter Township. Turner took over after recovering from a near catastrophic auto accident while on duty.

The chief explained the force is fully manned and providing coverage to all parts of the district within minutes of a call being received. With more officers on patrol, coverage is better than before the merger.

Turner said the new police station in the former Wyoming State Police Barracks will open on April 5, and the public is cordially invited to attend and see the new office. Also Turner is planning a program for National Night Out August 11 and the Kiwanis Club has agreed to assist.