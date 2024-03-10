Home News Women’s Network honors Lois McHugh News Women’s Network honors Lois McHugh March 9, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Women’s Network attendees had fun posing at the photo station during the Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on March 7. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The 2024 Distinguished Woman of the Year to Lois McHugh, left, was presented by her daughter April Azaravich, right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch PA State Rep. James Haddock presented the 2024 Distinguished Woman of the Year to Lois McHugh. Left to right: Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber president, McHugh, Haddock, Brandi Bartush, Chamber administrator. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Michelle Mikitish, left, Greater Pittston Chamber president and Brandi Bartush, Chamber administrator, address the audience attending the annual St. Patrick’s Dinner and Distinguished Woman Award at Fox Hill Country Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Kimberly Rosentel, principal architect at Miller Rosentel Associates, Inc. had a chance to address the audience during the St. Patrick’s Dinner sponsored by the Women’s Network of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network held its annual St. Patrick’s Dinner and Annual Distinguished Woman Award to Lois McHugh at Fox Hill County Club on Thursday, March 8. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ACLU seeks restoration of Luzerne County mail ballot drop boxes Luzerne County releases figures on voter registration processing Luzerne County Election Board chairwoman calls for staffing to keep two of four mail ballot drop boxes View Comments