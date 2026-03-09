Gov. Josh Shapiro appointed Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino to the state’s Workforce Development Board — the primary body responsible for setting statewide workforce policy and aligning job-training investments with economic growth.

Operating under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the board serves as the strategic authority guiding workforce development across the state.

According to a news release from Sabatino:

The board includes representatives from business, labor, education, economic development, and government. Its work ensures the state’s workforce system meets the needs of employers and “the realities of the modern economy.”

The board approves Pennsylvania’s Unified State Workforce Development Plan, matches workforce funding to industry needs, and ensures that workforce readiness initiatives support economic development and job creation.

Sabatino’s role in building out practical, long-term solutions for Luzerne County was highlighted as a reason for his appointment, it said.

Over the past two years, Sabatino has advanced structural reforms designed to strengthen institutional capacity, coordinate planning and economic strategy, and position the county for long-term infrastructure investment and job growth, it said.

“This appointment ensures that Luzerne County has a voice at the table where workforce policy is shaped,” Sabatino said. “Workforce readiness determines whether communities compete or fall behind. This role allows me to align state strategy with local priorities and position Luzerne County for long-term economic growth.”

The board also plays a central role in shaping how workforce resources are deployed across Pennsylvania. It establishes the statewide workforce plan that directs training investments, apprenticeship expansion, and employer partnerships, and sets priorities and policy framework that govern how workforce funding is crafted and distributed.

“Most importantly, it ensures that workforce readiness is coordinated with economic development strategy, which is often the decisive factor in attracting major employers and investment,” it said.

Sabatino’s appointment “strengthens the connection between statewide workforce planning and Luzerne County’s ongoing economic development efforts,” it said, citing the county’s recent creation of a Planning and Development Division. The division is designed to coordinate infrastructure investment and ensure the county is positioned to compete for emerging industries.

Sabatino serves as the County Council representative on the Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Investment Board. His service at both the regional and state levels “provide continuity between local workforce implementation and statewide policy formation,” it said.

“Economic growth requires discipline, alignment, and follow-through,” Sabatino said. “If we want to compete, we must prepare. This role allows me to help shape policy at the state level and ensure Luzerne County is ready.”

Sabatino thanked Shapiro for the appointment.

“I’m honored for the faith the governor has put in me,” Sabatino said.