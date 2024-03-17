Mrs. Lisa Simkulak poses with her students on Wacky Wednesday. Pictured are Carlo Calogero, Karsyn Szumski, Annabelle Gavigan, Kade Hettes and John Kostiak

Principal Melissa Skutack gets in on the fun with second graders Kinsley Brown, Grace Gronski and Giuliana Kroski

Holy Rosary School celebrated Read Across America and the birthday of beloved author Dr. Seuss with a variety of activities including Dr. Seuss Gym Day, guest readers, and dressing up as characters from Dr. Seuss books.

Students in first grade enjoyed visits from guest readers Keith Moss, retired mayor of Duryea; Father Michael Bryant, pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea; Kathleen Gilmartin, retired Superintendent of Diocesan Schools and former principal of Holy Rosary School; and state Representative Jim Haddock.