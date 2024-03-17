Holy Rosary School students recently participated in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Regional Competition. Students will be advancing to the state competition held at Penn State University. Pictured are: First row, from left: Elizabeth Rich, first place and perfect score; Mia Ferranti, second place. Second row: Freddy Roughsedge, first place; Sam Davitt, second place; Jonathan Fitzmaurice, first place and Excellence in Biology award; Covington Lehman, first place; and Julianna Ciuccio, second place.