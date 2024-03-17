Home News Holy Rosary students donate books to Duryea’s “Little Library” News Holy Rosary students donate books to Duryea’s “Little Library” March 16, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Matthew Williams and Angelo Alba place their book donations in the collection container located at the Duryea park. Pictured are: First row, from left: Giavanna Stuchkus, Isla Valenti, Ava Ostrowski, Avery Keating, Mason Waters, Angelo Alba, Nicholas Kravitz, Rowan Telesz, Alexander Scubelek. Second row: Noah Kuna, Makenzie Foley, Natalie Lambert, Sophia DiPietro, Carmine Borzell, Nicholas Riviello, Charlie Golden, Camryn Clauss-Walton, Gianna Fino, Zeva Perez, Madelyn Keating, Greyson Chludzinski and Matthew Williams. ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School’s third-grade class donated books to Duryea’s “Little Library,” a program where children can take a book or donate a book. Students dropped off their donations at the park on Stephenson Street in Duryea. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CBS News says it will be up to Vance and Walz to fact-check each other in veep debate Attorneys representing DNC contest Luzerne County manager’s authority over drop box decision Study commission hears more feedback on Luzerne County home rule charter View Comments