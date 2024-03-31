Home News Holy Rosary holds Easter egg hunt News Holy Rosary holds Easter egg hunt March 30, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Pre-Kindergartener Luke Soy is all decked out in his bunny shirt waiting to pick his egg hunt prizes. Holy Rosary School held its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Students collected eggs containing “Bunny Money” to cash in for prizes. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR van Hoekelen Greenhouses Inc. cultivates millions of flowers in Hazleton area My Corner, Your Corner: Happy Easter to one and all Exeter welcomes the Easter Bunny View Comments