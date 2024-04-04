The 64.2-acre LDF Holdings Farm in Black Creek Twp., which is used to grow corn and soybeans, became the 38th farm to be protected from development under Luzerne County’s Farmland Preservation Program, which was implemented in 2000. Participating farms are compensated in exchange for a conservation easement that remains tied to the property if it ever changes hands. Funding for the program primarily comes from the state. At a Thursday closing ceremony at the Luzerne Conservation District in Shavertown, from left, are: LDF Holdings Farm representative Chris Bayzick; Conservation District specialist Jennifer Lauri; Farmland Preservation Board chairwoman Linda Thoma; and county planning director Matthew Jones.