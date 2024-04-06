Kara Smith to has been promoted to government procurement program manager at Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance.

Kara will be responsible for providing technical assistance to clients and, and informational assistance to businesses regarding government contracting opportunities. In addition to helping these companies with their expansion and/or entry into contracting with federal, state, and local governments, she will be leading the administration of the APEX program.

Kara will succeed Frank Migneco who will retire July 31, 2024.

“Frank has done a superb job managing the APEX Program and we will miss him, but we wish him well in his retirement,” said Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance.

Kara has a Master of Business Administration from Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from Shippensburg University. She resides in Dalton.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Federal and State grant assistance, Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning and Research and Information. For more information about NEPA Alliance visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.