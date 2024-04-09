Luzerne County Council may lower the income requirement for its heating/utility assistance program so more county homeowners and renters are eligible, according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for the special public relief program, which provides $290 to each approved household.

The minimum eligibility income initially was set higher to target residents typically shut out of other utility aid.

But the nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), which is administering the program for the county, is now recommending a reduction of the minimum income based on the level of applicant response.

Since the program was activated in Decembers, 1,291 households have received assistance totaling $374,390, CEO Executive Director Jennifer Warabak said Monday.

“The proposed change will allow CEO to assist additional households with a heating or utility need and in particular, low to moderate income households that are not eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP),” the agenda submission said.

If approved, households of the following sizes will be eligible if their gross annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges, according to CEO:

• Single, $21,871 to $43,740

• Two, $29,581 to $59,160

• Three, $37,291 to $74,580

• Four, $45,001 to $90,000

• Five, $52,711 to $105,420

• Six, $60,421 to $120,840

• Seven, $68,131 to $136,260

• Eight, $75,841 to $151,680

In comparison, the current minimums range from $29,160 for one person to $101,120 for a household of eight.

The maximums remain the same under the new proposal.

Approximately 900 household applicants were not approved for the county program due to various reasons, Warabak said.

About 100 made too much.

Another 128 had incomes below the current minimum and also the new proposed one. These applicants were referred to the LIHEAP program, she said.

Warabak said she was surprised that many eligible households had not applied for LIHEAP, including some elderly residents. Now that they are signed up, they will automatically receive an application for that recurring program later this year.

The greatest number of unapproved applicants did not provide all required information, such as proof of income or a heating/utility bill, she said.

CEO follows up with reminders. As one example, a household only recently submitted a utility bill for an application submitted in December, she said.

“We need that documentation. This is a problem we see in a lot of programs we administer,” she said.

CEO is prepared to accept applications under the new income ranges Wednesday if council approves the change Tuesday night, she said.

The nonprofit also will repeat past outreach efforts by contacting state legislators, libraries, municipalities and other groups to assist in making the public aware, she said.

Applicants do not have to be delinquent on their utility bill, be out of fuel or demonstrate any hardship to be eligible.

Funding recipients must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying the household’s main or secondary heating source. Renters are eligible unless their utility services are factored into their rent.

If approved, the $290 checks will be payable to the applicants’ utility of choice, and all types of heating and deliverable fuels are covered.

Applications and other information are available at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

CEO also is asking council to extend the deadline to complete the assistance program from the end of June to Dec. 31.

Council already has granted some extensions for other American Rescue-funded programs, and several other requests are on Tuesday’s agenda.

Other business

Council’s voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

As previously reported, council is set to vote on confirming county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s nomination of West Pittston resident James Rose as the new administrative services division head at $98,000 annually.

This division head oversees the election bureau and seven other departments — human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism.

Two proposed litigation settlements also are on Tuesday’s voting agenda:

• A $20,000 settlement ($12,500 paid by the county and $7,500 covered by Walter Griffith) to close out a 2020 defamation suit past county election director Shelby Watchilla had filed against the county and Controller Griffith over statements he made when he was a county councilman.

Council had unanimously voted against a $55,000 settlement to Watchilla proposed in April 2022.

• A $45,000 settlement to Joshua Miller to end litigation he filed in federal court alleging, in part, that his constitutional rights were violated by county prison employees, the agenda said. Miller had been temporarily incarcerated in the county prison in early 2016 pending resolution of a criminal matter in which he was the named defendant, it said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.