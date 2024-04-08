Luzerne County government added 21 workers in March, while 17 left employment, according to the new human resources monthly personnel report.

The new workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Aileen Adams, controller’s office internal auditor, $18.46; Shady Baez, Nicholas Devita and Auria Pineda, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $20.60; Matthew Cromyak, Samuel Ewing and Ryan Welsh, deputy sheriffs, $15.93; Ralph Edwards, assessment real property field investigator, $14.27; William Hooper, Area Agency on Aging administrative officer, $19.74; Leah Kowalczyk, budget/finance system coordinator, $20.93; Thomas Kundrat, facilities/maintenance project manager, $29.74; Alexander Marek, part-time assistant district attorney, $41.42; Elizabeth Marinaccio and Barbara Moyer, elections bureau administrative assistants, $16.64; Donna McLaughlin, prothonotary clerk 3, $15.98; Jessica Pacheco, public defender clerk 3, $15.98; Danielle Sayre, part-time Aging Agency case aide, $16.91; Nija Sterling and Donald Tucker, prison corrections officers, $17.27; and Vincent Zerblas, road/bridge project manager, $29.74.

Also, Migdalia Pimentel was rehired as a Children and Youth caseworker 2 at $22.98 per hour, the report said.

Departures

Related Video

Five workers retired in March: prison records sergeant James Gelsleichter, elections administrative assistant Joanne Kelly, Children and Youth caseworker 2 Paulette Patton and prison corrections officers Paul Richards and Melissa Ritsick.

Ten workers resigned: human resources business partner Caitlin Beamer, minimal offenders’ unit corrections officer Nicholas Biniek, 911 PSAP supervisor John Dennis Jr., veteran affairs officer Cynthia Giuli, deputy sheriff Brian Horst, human services program coordinator James Kolojejchick, Aging Agency part-time case aide Nancy Mattioli, public defender clerk/stenographer Elisabeth Spencer, Children and Youth caseworker 1 Alexis Yashinski and Children and Youth social service aide Katherine DeLuca.

The report lists two terminations of 911 telecommunicator Emma Craig and road/bridge executive secretary Carl Lisowski.

Promotions

Eight workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, according to the report.

These employees, with their new positions and hourly compensation: David Buchinski, prison desk sergeant, $33.57; Joseph Campbell, minimal offenders unit sergeant, $29.74; Middy Echevarria, senior juvenile victim witness coordinator, $15.39; Michael Gavin, road/bridge supervisor, $27.33; Lucille Morgan, emergency services director, $47.18; Patricia Petriga, 911 executive administrative assistant, $31.79; Joell Petrovich, prison desk sergeant, $33.57; and Ellen Swithers, assessors administrative assistant/assessment specialist, $18.43.

Council meeting

Council will hold a voting meeting, followed by a work session, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen election board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, also in the courthouse.

A remote attendance link is available in council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Broad Street Exchange

The county administration closed the county-owned Broad Street Exchange Building in downtown Hazleton last Thursday out of “an abundance of caution” due to a leak, but it determined it could be reopened Friday after completing an inspection, county Manager Romilda Crocamo said.

Repairs must be completed “without delay,” but the administration was awaiting a report outlining the work and estimated cost, she said. Barry Isett & Associates completed a survey of the damage.

The administration recently switched to in-house management of the property at 100 W. Broad St. instead of paying an outside entity to oversee expenses, maintenance and the collection of rent from tenants leasing space in the structure, including the Luzerne County Community College.

A mail ballot drop box also is located in the building, which has not been impacted by the situation, Crocamo said.

The county accepted ownership of the building in 2009 from a tax-delinquent nonprofit so the county would not lose its claim on $1.8 million in loans that had been provided to the nonprofit.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.