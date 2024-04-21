WEST PITTSTON – After completing her reign as the 2023 Little Miss Cherry Blossom, 10-year-old Payson Galvin is ready to hand over her crown.

The fourth-grade student enjoys cooking with her dad and loves to do her own makeup.

In her spare time, she enjoys taking care of her puppy dog.

Payson is the daughter of Liz and Gary Galvin.

CONTESTANTS

Genevieve “Evey” Lasher

Looking to be crowned Little Miss Cherry Blossom is seven-year-old Genevieve “Evey” Lasher.

Evey is a ball of fire, which lights up the day of everyone she meets, according to her parents Theodore and Stefani.

She loves cheerleading for the Junior Warriors and dancing. Evey is a Swiftie and loves singing. Evey She loves her siblings, pets, and her “bestie group.”

Maria Lucia Mead

West Pittston Little Miss Cherry Blossom contestant, 7-year-old Maria Lucia Mead, is a resident of the West Pittston.

She has been described as full of life, love and confidence. Maria is a first grade student at Good Shepherd Academy.

Maria loves to participate in sports and activities and does so with great poise.

In Maria’s spare time she enjoys playing on the Bandits Lacrosse team and traveling as part of the CVC competitive cheer team.

She takes dance lessons at Romar Dance Studio and some of her favorite things include spending time with her sisters, cousins and best friend, Madison.

Maria loves brownie sundaes from Blue Ribbon and candy from Ballyhoo and is best known for her strong will and determination. She believes she’s a fierce and loyal sister, friend and daughter.

She is the third daughter to Sherman and Megan Mead and is the sister Mira Mead, 12 and Maya Mead, 10.

Maria’s maternal grandparents are Louis and Maria Pagnotti, West Pittston, her paternal grandparents are Sherman and Janet Mead of Exeter.

Amelia Roxy VanMaanen

One of the three contestants vying for the title of Little Miss Cherry Blossom is Amelia Roxy VanMaanen.

Amelia was born on June 15, 2016 in Scranton to Justine Gavin and David VanMaanen.

Amelia said if it were up to her, she would have you believe that she was born to aliens and her father and mother adopted her.

It is said Amelia has a zest for life with the sweetest personality who loves everyone and everyone loves her.

Amelia said she loves her grandparents, her cat Tomato Hercules and Taylor Swift.

She loves to dance, sing, skate and cartwheel. When she grows up, Amelia hopes to be a cheer coach or an actress.