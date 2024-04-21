WEST PITTSTON – The Cherry Blossom Festival committee recently announced the two current Wyoming Area seniors qualifying for the Cherry Blossom scholarships of $500 each.

Daniel Feeney and Anthony Forlenza, both of West Pittston, are the 2024 scholarship recipients.

Feeney, the son of Susan and Danny Feeney and siblings to Gavin, Lindsey, and Mollee, is an Eagle Scout from West Pittston Troop 302. He’s a senior class officer at Wyoming Area and is a student representative on the school board.

He is also a member of the Student Council Executive Board, and National Honors Society.

Feeney was a member of the Warrior basketball team serving as team captain.

After graduation, he plans on attending Temple University to major in Legal Studies.

Anthony Forlenza, the son of Albert and Gina Forlenza of West Pittston, has also been a Boy Scout with Troop 302 since Elementary School.

According to Forlenza, Scouting has been a huge part of his life. He has volunteered at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom since he was a Cub Scout.

He also enjoys playing golf, especially with his family and has been on the Wyoming Area Golf Team since he was a freshman.

Anthony plans to attend college after graduation. He would like to major in IT and Video Game Design at either Penn State Wilkes Barre or Luzerne County Community College.