Home News Holy Rosary School hosts Father/Daughter Dance News Holy Rosary School hosts Father/Daughter Dance May 4, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Ayla and John Amico Taras and Kate Thomas Ava and Dan Riley Adeline and Ryan Rupprecht Hannah, Neil, and Amelia Cooley Mia and Carmen Ferranti Kaitlyn and Pat Talipan Ava and Stan Ostrowski ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School hosted its annual Father/Daughter dance. This year’s theme was a Masquerade Ball. Fathers and daughters danced the night away enjoying beautiful memories together. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County will partially certify April 23 primary results, minus contested race Luzerne County planning/zoning executive director Matthew Jones resigns Updated Luzerne County April 23 primary election results posted View Comments