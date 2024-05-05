Thomas McNeil from the Luzerne County Constable Association awarded the game MVPs to Wyoming Area’s Maggie Hallman, center, and Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams at the conclusion of the game.

Pittston Area senior Gianna Adams tossed a one-hitter striking out 14 with no walks as the Patriots downed cross-town rival Wyoming Area Warriors in a 5-inning shortened game with the Patriots taking the victory 10-0 on Saturday, April 27 at Hughestown.

Samantha Herbert had two hits at three at bats for the Patriots including scoring one run and two RBIs.

Warrior senior Maggie Hallman broke up Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams’ no hitter with a single down the third base line in the fifth inning.

Wyoming Area center fielder Renee Haddock catches up to Patriot Samantha Herbert fly ball to right-center for an out.

