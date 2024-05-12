At just 15-years-old, Emmy Connor had two of her strange and unusual art pieces, Bearded Vluture, left, and Deet, right, on display at Art e Fekts’ first art show of 2024.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
‘Liberation,’ a creation of master knitter Peggy Burke, was an art piece entered at Art e Fekts’ Strange and Unusual theme art show.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Cara Wengen, Art e Fekts assistant director, right, addresses the crowd gathered at the end of the first art showing of 2024. Friday night’s theme was Strange and Unusual.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
These three artists were winners of Art e Fekts’ Strange and Unusual themed show. Matt McKeever, Best in Show, left, John Naro, Most Creative, center, Jesse Clemente, Best Use of Color, took home the honors.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
❮
❯
PITTSTON – Art e Fekts Gallery held the first art show of 2024 entitled “Strange and Unusual” on Friday, May 10. Artists Matt McKeever (Best in Show), John Naro (Most Creative), and Jesse Clemente (Best Use of Color) took home top honors of the evening.