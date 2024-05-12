At just 15-years-old, Emmy Connor had two of her strange and unusual art pieces, Bearded Vluture, left, and Deet, right, on display at Art e Fekts’ first art show of 2024. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

‘Liberation,’ a creation of master knitter Peggy Burke, was an art piece entered at Art e Fekts’ Strange and Unusual theme art show. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Cara Wengen, Art e Fekts assistant director, right, addresses the crowd gathered at the end of the first art showing of 2024. Friday night’s theme was Strange and Unusual. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch