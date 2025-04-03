2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Exeter Township

Twila Watkins – Director

570-388-2623

Daily Activities: Cards, Games and Puzzles

Weekly Activities: Mondays: Craft Club, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: Men’s Coffee Club, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesdays: Shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Crocheting and Knitting group (beginners welcome) 10:30 to 11:30.

April Activities

April 7, 10:30 a.m.: The book club meets to discuss “Auntie Mame: An Irreverent Escapade” by Patrick Dennis

April 7, Lunch & Learn 12:15 a.m.: Lois Elick, RN, BSN, from the Pa Dept. of Health will talk about “Parkinson’s Disease.”

April 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Wilkes University Pharmacy students will conduct “Brown Bag Medication Review”

April 14, Lunch & Learn: Dana Oravitz , Director of PA MEDI and Meals on Wheels of Diakon Community Services will discuss programs that help save money on medications.

April 16, 12:15 p.m.: Cole Madera, from the Embassy in Tunkhannock, will do bingo.

April 17: Easter celebration starting at 10:30 a.m.

April 18: Center closed for Easter.

April 22: Center closed for staff meeting.

April 24: Volunteer Recognition luncheon.

April 25: April birthday celebration.

The center collecting small items to meet the needs of our local veterans thru the Wilkes–Barre VA Medical Center. Personal care items, activity books, individually wrapped cookies and crackers are a few examples. One of the members will take any items collected to the VA.

Anyone wishing to join us for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.

The center is open from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mon. thru Fri. It is located on SR 92 in Falls, Exeter Township.

Future Book Club selections:

May 5, “One Summer: America, 1927” by Bill Bryson

June 2, “The Women” by Kristin Hannah

July 7, “The Hungry Ocean” by Linda Greenlaw