Home News Wyoming Area Primary Center holds School-wide Art Show News Wyoming Area Primary Center holds School-wide Art Show June 1, 2024 Nine-year-old, third-grader Bailey McDonough-Radish points to her heart art work at the Wyoming Area Primary Center. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Parents and students go to tour the Wyoming Area Primary Center, Tenth St., Wyoming, as students displayed art work throughout the building. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Eight-year-old Emily Cobb, a second-grader at Wyoming Area Primary Center, could barely find her art work at the top row of her classes' art. She enlisted her father Lester's help to find it. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch No, that's not Vanna White, but it is third-grader Charlie Locey of Wyoming Area Primary Center pointing out her winter art work. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch While Wyoming Area Primary Center held the school-wide art show, students were able to make objects out of pipe cleaners on Wednesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WYOMING — Students attending the Wyoming Area Primary Center took part in a school-wide art show displaying each homeroom's art on the hall walls. Parents and student were able to individually tour the school looking at the art work.