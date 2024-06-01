While Wyoming Area Primary Center held the school-wide art show, students were able to make objects out of pipe cleaners on Wednesday.

No, that’s not Vanna White, but it is third-grader Charlie Locey of Wyoming Area Primary Center pointing out her winter art work.

Eight-year-old Emily Cobb, a second-grader at Wyoming Area Primary Center, could barely find her art work at the top row of her classes’ art. She enlisted her father Lester’s help to find it.

Parents and students go to tour the Wyoming Area Primary Center, Tenth St., Wyoming, as students displayed art work throughout the building.

WYOMING — Students attending the Wyoming Area Primary Center took part in a school-wide art show displaying each homeroom’s art on the hall walls.

Parents and student were able to individually tour the school looking at the art work.