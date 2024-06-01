President Cassandra Coleman of the Wyoming Area Foundation stands next to a seat sample provided by the manufacturer of the chair that will replace the existing 48-year-old seats at the Secondary Center Auditorium.

Some of the members of the Wyoming Area Foundation executive officers are, left to right, Christine Rutledge, faculty, Cassandra Coleman, president, Damien Rutkoski, faculty, Rhonda Pizano, Lesley Ratchford, and Ashley Aritz Moska, community members.

Cassandra Coleman, Wyoming Area Foundation president, has led the charge to revive the Foundation in an effort to raise money to replace 48-year-old seats in the Secondary Center Auditorium.

The Wyoming Area Foundation has chosen a project to replace the auditorium seats that have been in place since the building opened in the fall of 1975. It will cost $385,000 to replace nearly 780 seats. Shown is a sample seat provided by the manufacturer.

WYOMING – The Wyoming Area Foundation (WAF) has been in existence for the past nine years, but up until now, the Foundation hasn’t been able to get off the ground. This past Wednesday, May 29, they did just that by holding a Kick-Off Party at the Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2.

Wyoming Area graduate Cassandra Coleman stepped up to take the presidency and in doing so, earmarked the first project – to renovate and replace seats at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Auditorium.

The seats have been in place since the building opened its doors in the fall of 1975 making the chairs over 48 years old.

The WAF is currently raising funds for the “Take a Seat” project. The overall project will cost $385,000 to replace 787 seats.

According to Coleman, corporate and/or individual supporters are able to donate at different levels that can include a personalized nameplate on a seat of their choosing in the auditorium and/or signage in the newly renovated space.

Wyoming Area Superintendent Dr. Jon Pollard said, in addition to seating, the auditorium would have further enhancements where the school district will kick in money to complete the project.

“The WAF is an opportunity to amplify the public tax dollars with private dollars making this a true public/private partnership,” Coleman said. “Being able to tap into the proud alumni and being able to tap into the generous support of our community, to be able to be bigger and better projects throughout the district, to make it the best it can be. Our objective really is so every student walking through those halls is a proud Warrior and they walk out onto that stage and they graduate walking into the real world as proud Warriors.”

Coleman is hoping being a proud Warrior will remain with each graduate for the rest of their life, remembering where they got their start, remember their foundation at Wyoming Area and give back to the school.

“It’s a cycle, it’s a cycle of tapping into the alumni and really building that alumni network out to ultimately give back to the district and the foundation that gave each of us so much,” Coleman added.

“The WAF is doing the seats and the school district will take care of the rest,” Pollard said. “Again, this is about establishing a community foundation, so we are bringing back our proud Warrior alumni and our proud community members that may not be alumni that entrust with their children.”

Pollard said one of his goals is to establish an official Wyoming Area Alumni Foundation. For now, alumni are encouraged to go to https://www.wyomingarea.org/wafoundation to fill out your information on the secured page.

To access the latest information on WAF, go to their Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/yr83du5c.

Current WAF board members include: Cassandra Coleman, president; Sherman Mead, vice president; Rhonda Pizano, secretary; Renee Pizano, treasurer; Len Pribula, president elect, Damien Rutkoski, Christine Rutledge, faculty; Dave Alberigi, Mike Supey, Kirby Kunkle, school board members; Sara Pokorny, Ashley Aritz Moska, community members.