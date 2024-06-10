Twenty Luzerne County government workers were hired in May, while the same number left county employment due to resignations, retirements or other personnel actions, according to the latest monthly personnel report.

Seventeen additions are new employees, while three are prior workers hired back, it said.

In correctional services, five prison corrections officers were hired at $17.27 per hour: Joshua Beck, Timothy Pahl, Justin Spry, Dalton Thomas and James Vazquez. However, three other corrections officers resigned in May — Thomas Ganter. David Massaker and Nija Sterling, the report said.

County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said there are still several remaining corrections officer vacancies. Information on applying for corrections officer and other county openings is posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

The other new county workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation, the report said: Jessica Adametz, courts human resources generalist, $21.54; Niccolo Joseph DeLuca, Noah George Cusatis and Thomas Donovan, probation officers, $23.08; Michael Bobrowski, Area Agency on Aging care manager supervisor, $22.62; Kayla Davis and Rachel Gonzalez, public defender clerk/stenographers, $15.98; Megan Elias, prison nurse, $28.10; Paula Magali Ferrer, district attorney clerk/typist, $15.39; Mitesh Patel, budget/finance senior accountant, $26.37; Jordan Riley, substitute senior center operator 1, $16.91; and Lori Bubblo, Mental Health/Developmental Services clerk/typist 3, $16.92.

The rehired employees, their positions and hourly compensation: Jerrod Gutowski, information technology network systems administrator, $26.67; Owen Lavery, alternate senior center operator 1, $16.90; and Andrew Watkins, part-time 911 call taker, $19.11.

Departures

Thirteen workers resigned in May, including the three corrections officers already mentioned, the report said.

The other resignations: Deborah Dragon, prothonotary clerk 3; Matt Jones, planning/zoning director; Robert Kenney, planning/zoning analyst; Robin Gruver, district judge clerk; Solangee Khoury and Micaiah Yarosh, 911 telecommunicators; Douglas Mazonkey, deputy sheriff; Alfred Walsh, sheriff lieutenant; and Quintela Gibson-Jones and Cyndi Strothers, Children, Youth and Families caseworkers.

Four employees retired: district judge clerk Cheryl Bach, judicial services and records division head Joan Hoggarth, prison lieutenant Dwayne McDavitt and prison nurse Carol Loftus.

There were two involuntary resignations — 911 telecommunicators Connor Gunnser and Nakimeea Braxton — and one termination of prothonotary clerk Courtney Roeper, the report said.

Transfers

Nine workers transferred to new positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions and hourly compensation: Ashley Caccese, Children, Youth and Families caseworker 2, $22.98; John Carroll, assistant public defender, $38.37; Laurel DiPaolo, human resources generalist, $21.54; Allyson Kacmarski, assistant district attorney, $43.24; Chelsey Mascioli, Children, Youth and Families management technician, $18.30; Eugene Rittel, prison desk sergeant, $33.57; Thomas Tyler Shipp, prison records/population sergeant, $33.57; James Brawley, prison corrections officer, $32.02; and Alicia Gioia-Lucke, Children, Youth and Families caseworker supervisor, $26.03.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Board members have said the agenda topics will include discussion on the workload and options to have the election bureau perform more work.

The election board is unlike other county boards because its volunteer members put in many full days of unpaid work after every election reviewing ballots, processing write-in votes and addressing other time-sensitive decisions in adjudication. Their work can’t be taken lightly because decisions are subject to court challenges and intense public scrutiny as all election matters are viewed under a microscope.

Instructions to attend Wednesday’s meeting remotely are posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Council meeting

Due to scheduling conflicts, council will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday instead of the usual Tuesday.

The meeting is in the courthouse, with remote attendance instructions posted in council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Ethics commission

The county’s five-member ethics commission unanimously voted last week to select Diane Dreier as chair.

Two council-appointed citizens — one Democrat and one Republican — serve on the commission along with county Controller Walter Griffith, county Manager Romilda Crocamo and county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Dreier serves in the Democratic seat. Thomas Mosca previously held the Republican seat and served as chair until he resigned in December due to other time commitments.

Council appointed Duryea resident Ben Herring to the vacant Republican seat last month, and he participated in his first commission meeting last week.

As of last week, there were no pending complaints before the commission.

The commission agreed to re-advertise a commission solicitor position because there were no applicants.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.