Morgan Slusser processes into the Sobeski Stadium with her fellow Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 graduating seniors on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area graduate Michael Ash waves to the crowd assembled for the 58th commencement ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Gianna Pellegrino gave the Wyoming Area Class of 2024’s salutatorian address at Friday, June 14 commencement. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 valedictorian, Hubert Dixon, receives his diploma from School Board President Michael Supey. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Graduate Alyvia Yatsko poses with Wyoming Area board member Phil Campenni. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Ashod Elija Williamson-James is elated to receive is Wyoming Area diploma as he looks towards his family in the bleachers. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

James Hizynski shouts out upon receiving his Wyoming Area diploma Friday evening. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Christine Granahan, right, celebrates her daughter’s Mckenna’s graduation with a bouquet of flowers at the conclusion of the 2024 Wyoming Area graduation. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Some of the Wyoming Area 2024 graduates hung around after the graduation ceremony to pose next to the 2024 sign at Sobeski Stadium. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch