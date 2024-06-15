Morgan Slusser processes into the Sobeski Stadium with her fellow Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 graduating seniors on Friday.
Wyoming Area graduate Michael Ash waves to the crowd assembled for the 58th commencement ceremony.
Gianna Pellegrino gave the Wyoming Area Class of 2024’s salutatorian address at Friday, June 14 commencement.
Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 valedictorian, Hubert Dixon, receives his diploma from School Board President Michael Supey.
Graduate Alyvia Yatsko poses with Wyoming Area board member Phil Campenni.
Ashod Elija Williamson-James is elated to receive is Wyoming Area diploma as he looks towards his family in the bleachers.
James Hizynski shouts out upon receiving his Wyoming Area diploma Friday evening.
Christine Granahan, right, celebrates her daughter’s Mckenna’s graduation with a bouquet of flowers at the conclusion of the 2024 Wyoming Area graduation.
Some of the Wyoming Area 2024 graduates hung around after the graduation ceremony to pose next to the 2024 sign at Sobeski Stadium.
Graduates toss their caps in the air at the completion of the 58th Wyoming Area commencement on Friday night.
Wyoming Area held its 58th commencement on Friday night at Jake Sobeski Stadium. 156 students graduated. For a full story and additional photos, look for the Times Leader’s special graduation section later this month.