The Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 officers pose for one last time prior to commencement beginning. Left to right: Hubert Dixon, Daniel Feeney, Dane Schutter, Candance Cable, Liam Burke. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Morgan Slusser processes into the Sobeski Stadium with her fellow Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 graduating seniors on Friday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Wyoming Area graduate Michael Ash waves to the crowd assembled for the 58th commencement ceremony. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Gianna Pellegrino gave the Wyoming Area Class of 2024’s salutatorian address at Friday, June 14 commencement. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Wyoming Area Class of ‘24 valedictorian, Hubert Dixon, receives his diploma from School Board President Michael Supey.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Graduate Alyvia Yatsko poses with Wyoming Area board member Phil Campenni.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Ashod Elija Williamson-James is elated to receive is Wyoming Area diploma as he looks towards his family in the bleachers. </p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>James Hizynski shouts out upon receiving his Wyoming Area diploma Friday evening.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Christine Granahan, right, celebrates her daughter’s Mckenna’s graduation with a bouquet of flowers at the conclusion of the 2024 Wyoming Area graduation.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Some of the Wyoming Area 2024 graduates hung around after the graduation ceremony to pose next to the 2024 sign at Sobeski Stadium.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Graduates toss their caps in the air at the completion of the 58th Wyoming Area commencement on Friday night.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area held its 58th commencement on Friday night at Jake Sobeski Stadium. 156 students graduated. For a full story and additional photos, look for the Times Leader’s special graduation section later this month.

