Luzerne County Acting Election Director Steve Hahn has been permanently appointed to the second-in-command position at the county election bureau, according to a Thursday announcement from county Administrative Services Division Head Jim Rose.

The deputy position is open because prior deputy director Emily Cook was hired as election director last month.

“Steve will continue to use his many skills and will work with Emily in making our Election Department great,” Rose wrote in a communication to council.

Hahn will receive $50,000 annually as deputy.

Related Video

Hahn started work as acting deputy director in February, when Cook was made acting director following prior director Eryn Harvey’s resignation after a year in the oversight position.

Hahn started his county employment in January 2022 as an assessment office field investigator, and he was promoted to election operations director in September 2023. His prior employment included work as the Butler Township manager.

County officials have publicly praised the teamwork of Cook and Hahn.

When certifying April 23 primary election results in May, several county election board members praised Cook and Hahn for their leadership and work. Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams had said the bureau “is on very good and stable ground” and “in great hands with the leadership now in place.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.