Holy Redeemer Coach Jonathan Bilbow, right, and along with professional basketball player Mia Hopkins, far right, conduct the Showcase of the Valley invitational basketball camp at Holy Redeemer gym on Thursday. Thirty top area basketball players as well as out of the area participated in the camp. Approximately 15 college basketball coaches also attended the camp. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>Pittston Area’s Liliana Hintze (19), Class of 2026, passes off to senior Holy Redeemer’s Brooke Kroptavich (13) during the Showcase of the Valley basketball camp at Holy Redeemer High School gym.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Professional basketball player and former Harlem Globetrotter, Mia Hopkins, front center, is shown conducting a drill for attendees of the Showcase of the Valley basketball clinic at Holy Redeemer, Thursday afternoon.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Thirty of the top area and beyond elite high school basketball players took part in the Showcase of the Valley basketball camp at Holy Redeemer on Thursday. The camp, titled “Advance the Game,” was cohosted by Holy Redeemer’s baskeball coach, Jonathan Bilbow and professional basketball player, Mia Hopkins. Also participating in the camp were coaches Darnell Ford, MySkyElite, John Jerzorwski, Holy Redeemer head coach, Chris Shovlin, Wyoming Valley Jr. Clutch Girls AAU, Curtis Jacobsen, Loyalsock Twp. H.S. head coach, and Sarah Holweg, West Scranton H.S. head coach.

