WILKES-BARRE — Thirty of the top area and beyond elite high school basketball players took part in the Showcase of the Valley basketball camp at Holy Redeemer on Thursday. The camp, titled “Advance the Game,” was cohosted by Holy Redeemer’s baskeball coach, Jonathan Bilbow and professional basketball player, Mia Hopkins. Also participating in the camp were coaches Darnell Ford, MySkyElite, John Jerzorwski, Holy Redeemer head coach, Chris Shovlin, Wyoming Valley Jr. Clutch Girls AAU, Curtis Jacobsen, Loyalsock Twp. H.S. head coach, and Sarah Holweg, West Scranton H.S. head coach.