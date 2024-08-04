Golfers entered in the 4th Annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad will enjoy the beautiful scenery at the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 8.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) is gearing up for the 4th annual charity golf tournament to be held at Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 7 with registration at 8:15 a.m. and a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Anthony Marranca, GPSS founder and president, said the golf tournament is the organization’s most important fundraiser that catapults them into the fall as they gear up for the Christmas season.

“This is our biggest fundraiser for the year, it goes a long way to buying toys that we don’t get donated for our kids,” Marranca said. “It’s the most crucial important day of the year for our fundraising.”

Prizes during the golf tournament will be offered for closest to the pin, longest drive, flight winners and hole in one worth $10,000.

Related Video

“We will have a ton of giveaways at the tournament,” Marranca sad. “We have bunch of TVs to giveaway, a Pot of Gold and many others. We really run a good tournament for the $100 bang for the buck.”

The cost is $400 per foursome includes a swag bag, greens fees, a roving beverage cart, beer and hot dogs at Hole 9, dinner catered by LaFratte’s, contests, and door prizes. Foursomes are not reserved until payment in full by Aug. 15.

There will be a pre-golf tournament mixer at The Red Mill on Thursday, Aug. 29. The golf tournament raffle baskets will be on display to be given away at the conclusion of the golf tournament.

GPSS is excepting gift cards and raffle basket donations.

“We will be raffling off a golf trip to South Carolina, pizza basket from five different area restaurants, a Yeti cooler, large basket of cheer, and PA Lottery ticket basket,” Marranca added. “We will raffle off about 15 baskets as well as gift cards from area restaurants.”

Marranca said they would like to raise as much money as possible in order to help children from both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area.

Golf hole sponsorships are currently being accepted for $100 per sign. Potential sponsors should contact Marranca at 570-299-0086 or Gary Worosilla at 570-498-5546.

Golf entry fees are being accepted by submitting to GPSS’ Venmo account at https://tinyurl.com/mta4d2a4 or scan the Venmo QR code in this article. Include the names of the golfers in the foursome.

Entry checks may also be sent to Greater Pittston Santa Squad, PO Box 1209, Pittston, PA 18640.

For more information or updates on the GPSS golf tournament or other events, go to their Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/greaterpittstonsantasquad.