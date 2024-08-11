DCNR’s Julian Maza, left, discussed the items used on a fire truck with Mitchell Rivera and his six-year-old son Andy at the rear of the Pittston Memorial Library parking lot.

Stephenie Dombrowski, of Kingston, holds her daughter Olivia Ann, 3, as they pose with Smokey Bear. Olivia Ann’s Smokey doll was her mother’s dating back over 40-years ago.

PA State Rep. James Haddock has an in-depth conversation with Smokey Bear at a birthday celebration in Smokey’s honor at the Pittston Memorial Library on Aug. 3.

Wesley Stout, DCNR, talked about the story behind the creation of Smoke Bear 80-years ago during a celebration at the Pittston Memorial Library in Smokey’s honor.

PITTSTON — Smokey Bear turned 80-years-old yesterday, Aug. 9 and to celebrate Smokey’s birthday, PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, Pittston Memorial Library, and the DCNR sponsored a birthday party for Smokey at the Pittston Memorial Library on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“Smokey Bear has become the United States’ longest-running public service campaign,” Rep. Haddock said. “His mission, to teach proper fire safety has spread across the world and resonated with each generation. For a remarkable 80-years, Smokey Bear has been the spokesperson for wildfire prevention, educating and raising awareness from how to properly put out campfires, to simply reminding people that they can prevent human-caused wildfires.”

In June, the PA House of Representatives adopted H.R. 470, sponsored by Haddock to recognize Smokey on bear’s 80th birthday on August 9.

DCNR’s Westley Stout spoke on the history of Smokey Bear, who was a real bear saved from a forest fire as a cub.

Children attending the library’s birthday party received coloring books and literature on Smokey Bear and the forests of Pennsylvania.

The library served cupcakes and beverages in Smokey’s honor.