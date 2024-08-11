PITTSTON — Smokey Bear turned 80-years-old yesterday, Aug. 9 and to celebrate Smokey’s birthday, PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, Pittston Memorial Library, and the DCNR sponsored a birthday party for Smokey at the Pittston Memorial Library on Saturday, Aug. 3.
“Smokey Bear has become the United States’ longest-running public service campaign,” Rep. Haddock said. “His mission, to teach proper fire safety has spread across the world and resonated with each generation. For a remarkable 80-years, Smokey Bear has been the spokesperson for wildfire prevention, educating and raising awareness from how to properly put out campfires, to simply reminding people that they can prevent human-caused wildfires.”
In June, the PA House of Representatives adopted H.R. 470, sponsored by Haddock to recognize Smokey on bear’s 80th birthday on August 9.
DCNR’s Westley Stout spoke on the history of Smokey Bear, who was a real bear saved from a forest fire as a cub.
Children attending the library’s birthday party received coloring books and literature on Smokey Bear and the forests of Pennsylvania.
The library served cupcakes and beverages in Smokey’s honor.