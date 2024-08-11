PLAINS TWP. — High school football teams have been known to overhaul their rosters when a large senior class of players graduates together.

At Pittston Area, the Patriots have plenty of experienced players returning, but it is the coaching staff that has been overhauled after a series of retirements or at least temporary breaks came about at the same time.

There was a time when Joe DeLucca thought he would be one of the Pittston Area coaches calling it quits after the 2023 season.

Instead, DeLucca is taking over in his first head coaching job, replacing Nick Barbieri and leading what is almost an entirely new staff.

Former Nanticoke and Holy Redeemer head coach Len Butczynski, also a former Wilkes University assistant, will serve as DeLucca’s offensive coordinator. Former Bishop Hoban, Meyers and Holy Redeemer head coach Dwayne Downing, who also has experience as a King’s College assistant, will be the defensive coordinator.

Three former Patriots will also be part of the varsity staff.

All-time leading receiver Kevin Krawczyk will coach receivers. Joe Oliveri will help with the defense. John DeLucca, John’s son, will coach offensive and defensive linemen.

Kenny White remains on the staff.

Much of the junior high staff remains intact, but it has added two of the school’s most effective passers in Walter Coles and Drew DeLucca, Joe’s son and a June graduate, as assistants.

The revamped coaching staff will have the advantage of working with a group of 10 returning starters on defense and seven on offense from a team that posted a .500 regular season in 2023.

Center/inside linebacker Collin Smith, guard/nose guard Brody Spindler, wide receiver/cornerback Lucas Lopresto and tailback/defensive end C.J. Pietrzak are two-way returning starters.

Matt Walter returns at free safety and moves into the quarterback spot, running the offense for his senior year.

Colton Lis is back at defensive end and takes over at tight end.

Lopresto, Spindler and Lis all started as freshmen last season.

The entire offensive line, tackle-to-tackle remains intact.

The tackles are Brian Hankey and Gunnar Zaledonis while Brandon Lockett is the other returning guard.

Pittston Area also brings back tackle Jaylen Hart, inside linebacker Victor Narsavage and strong safety Gerry Groom on defense.

Stephen Barnic and Malkolm Blackshear are the other receivers when the Patriots go with three wideouts.

Groom is a versatile athlete who can fit various roles, depending upon formation.

Zaledonis moves into a tackle spot and Taj Bailey is battling to move into an end position on defense.

“We’re just plugging away,” coach DeLucca said. “The commitment from our team has been outstanding. We were averaging 40-plus since January, which is critical going into our schedule.

“We need to be stronger and in great shape. … If we stay healthy and stay together through adversity, we will be a tough team to beat.”

After two seasons, competing in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, Pittston Area is back up and playing in Division 1, facing stronger, larger programs on a more regular basis.

The Patriots have additional depth and competition for lineup spots from: two-way end John Jadus, guard/nose guard Nico Cielo, wide receiver/cornerback Billy Dessoye, tailback/strong safety Aidan Brody, tailback/linebacker Jade Ferentino

Bailey is a wide receiver, Hart a tight end, Wynn a tackle, Hankey a center, Jakob Balchune a guard, Narsavage a running back/wide receiver and Paul Ferentino and Santino Capitano are quarterbacks.

Matt D’Aiello and Blake Jaworski are defensive tackles, Barnic is a defensive back and Chance Radzewicz is a linebacker.